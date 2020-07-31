Traffic rule in UP: UP has implemented new traffic rule, read otherwise it will feel heavy

Traffic Rule in UP: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has implemented a new traffic rule in the state. Under this, in the state, while running two-wheeler and four-wheelers, one thousand challans will be deducted directly on talking on mobile and 10 thousand rupees on the second hand. Even if you give incorrect information in the driving license, your pocket will be cut. For this, you will be fined up to 10 thousand rupees.

The Transport Department’s proposal to impose fines at an increased rate under the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules was approved by the Cabinet on 16 June, whose mandate was issued.

Without helmet, now a thousand rupees will be fined. Similarly, for violating the parking lot, the first time was 500 rupees for the first time and one thousand rupees for the second time. Now for the first time, if the fine is only 500 rupees, then the second time penalty of 1500 rupees will have to be paid.

In the notification issued on Thursday, it has also been said that if no one gives way to the ambulance and fire brigade, then he will be fined Rs 10,000. Apart from this, a fine of up to one lakh rupees can be imposed for wrongly modifying the vehicle.