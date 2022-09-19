Tragedy and outrage in China: 27 dead after crashing the bus that took them to a quarantine center for COVID

Image of the state of the bus after the crash. @samacharlive

At least 27 people lost their lives and 20 were injured in southern China after a bus transporting some Guiyang residents to a quarantine center against covid-19, local media collected in the last hours.

The bus, in which a total of 47 people, including a worker and the driver, were traveling to Libo County, fell into a deep ditch by the side of the road at 02:40 local time Sundayreported the state chain CCTV.

The specific causes of the accident are still being investigated and the injured are receiving medical attention.authorities explained.

The deputy mayor of Guiyang, Lin Gang, declared his “sadness and regret” at a press conference last night for the incident and expressed his “sincere apologies to the entire society.”

The accident aroused a wave of criticism on Chinese social networks such as Weibo, where Internet users questioned the need to transfer so many neighbors to quarantine centers in the middle of the night.

The deputy mayor of Guiyang assured that “isolation and transport protocols related to pandemic prevention work would be reviewed” and that possible “hidden dangers to road safety” would be investigated. @PeoplesDailyapp

The people traveling on the bus had not necessarily tested positive for covid-19 since, according to the Chinese “zero covid” guideline, not only those infected have to isolate themselves in hospitals or centers authorized for this purpose, but also their direct contacts, regardless of your health status.

“I could have been on that bus too” and other variations of this message became one of the most common protest phrases on social networks, where many signs of being fed up have been censored.

China’s “zero covid” policy, in force since 2020, consists of the aforementioned isolation of all those infected and their close contacts, strict border control and massive PCR test campaigns, limitations on mobility and selective confinements or totals wherever a case is detected.

The Asian country has suffered in recent months waves of outbreaks attributed to the omicron variant that have caused record numbers of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in the first half of 2020, which resulted in the total or partial confinement of large cities such as Shanghai (east), Chengdu (center) and Guiyang itself, the city where the incident took place, and a considerable economic impact.

Last week, the health authorities of the Asian giant reiterated that the strategy is “the most economical and scientific” for the country because “it quickly detects new infections and contains the spread at the lowest cost and as soon as possible.”

According to official Chinese accounts, Since the start of the pandemic, 248,326 people have been infected in the country and 5,226 have died, although the total number of infected people excludes asymptomatic.

