Tragedy in motorsports: a fanatic died in a brutal accident in a rally test in Gran Canaria

Serious accident during a rally in Gran Canaria

A tragic news hits the world of motoring in Spain. This weekend, a young fan died after being involved in an accident involving one of the cars that participated in the North Region Rally in Gran Canaria: the vehicle left the track and he ran over the fatal victim and another person who is currently in serious condition but out of danger, according to information released by various Spanish media.

In the images that went viral through social networks, it can be seen that the vehicle –a Toyota Starlet 1.3 bearing the number 44– lost control, went off the road and brutally ran over these two people who were watching the competition from a high area on the road to It’s hereIn the town of galdar. The City Council of this city confirmed what happened.

Although the emergency teams They quickly moved to the scene of the events, they only arrived to verify the death of the woman and transfer the other victim to the nearest hospital. Both people were on a high slope, an area predictably with little danger, but they could not avoid an impact that completely surprised them.

A Toyota Starlet 1.3 bearing the number 44 lost control, went off the road and brutally ran over two people in a rally test in Gran Canaria.

The organization of Rally Comarca Norte decided to suspend the competition after the sixth section of the test as token of mourning for the fatal outcome of the 18-year-old girl and the serious condition of the 19-year-old boy. According to ABCthe boy was taken to the hospital in Las Palmas, where he underwent surgery for a hip trauma. This medium pointed out that the deceased girl has been identified as AGS, while the injured responds to the initials JOS

The Emergency Coordination Center of 112 Canarias, in statements to the agency EFEhas pointed out that have not participated in the emergency device because the famous competition had its own and went to the scene as quickly as possible.

KEEP READING:

He is 17 years old and without a driving license he shines at the TC 2000: Nacho Montenegro, the young wonder of motorsport

Max Verstappen took advantage of the abandonment of Charles Leclerc and won the Formula 1 French GP

The cry of fury of Charles Leclerc after his incredible abandonment in the Formula 1 French GP

The impressive accident of the Argentine Sacha Fenestraz in Japan: he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital