Tragedy in the Africa Cup: a human avalanche caused several deaths in the Cameroon match

At least six dead after an avalanche in the Cameroon match



An avalanche outside the stadium Yaoundebefore the match between Cameroon Y Comoros for the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations (CAN), has caused an undetermined number of fatalities, they informed the news agency AFP tournament organizers.

“There were avalanches as happens anywhere when there are large mass movements. We are waiting for reliable information about the victims,” ​​he said. Abel Mbengue, spokesperson for the organizing committee of the CAN, deploring a “dramatic incident” The Cameroonian authorities have not yet responded to requests for information. The African Football Confederation (CAF), which organizes the most important tournament on the African continent, communicated for its part the presence of its general secretary “in the hospitals of Yaoundé to be with the victims.”

The agency AP and local state television point out that there are at least six dead and 40 wounded. In addition, some videos and images of the moment when the stampede of hundreds of people around the stadium were unleashed on social networks. There is no concrete information yet on what caused the chaos.

Despite the tragedy, the match was played normally and Cameroon won 2-1 (Reuters)

the french site The Team published the account of Kassim Oumouri, a television commentator from the Comoros, who was at the scene: “I was near the door, but on the right side and that’s when a young security guard opened one of the doors. Someone from security told him not to do it, but it was too late.” The journalist continued: “And that’s when the person completely opened the second door of the portal and everyone ran. Y suddenly they fell everywhere, with women, children and people screaming and crying. people fell on top of each other. It was impressive because you can’t imagine that in a football stadium.”

As published by the agency AP, workers at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people: “Some of the injured are in serious condition,” assured Olinga Prudence, a nurse at the hospital. “We will have to transfer them to a specialized hospital.”

For their part, the soccer authorities indicated that approximately 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. The stadium has a capacity for 60,000, but it was going to have a capacity limited to 80% due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KEEP READING:

The incredible match between Cameroon and Comoros in the Africa Cup: an outfield player as a goalkeeper, controversies and a spectacular goal

He was born in Ireland, was summoned from Cape Verde by Linkedin and will play the round of 16 of the Africa Cup

The useless celebration of a coach and a referee who finished the match early: the unusual end of an Africa Cup match