Tragedy in the United States: a former Nascar driver was killed by a homeless man at a fuel station

The world of motorsports in the United States is dismayed by the murder of the former Nascar and United State Auto Club (USAC) driver, Bobby Eastwho at the age of 37 lost his life after getting involved in an argument with a bum which ended up stabbing him in the chest.

As revealed by the US media TMZ Sports y Los Angeles Times, the homeless man was on parole after having starred in various altercations in the streets of California and was considered dangerous to society because he was always armed.

The last official statement detailed that the killer ended up being killed by SWAT security forces after a raid on an apartment in the city of Anaheim, southern California.

The tragic event took place at a gas station in the state of California. There, the USAC champion (2004, 2012 and 2013) stopped to fill up on gasoline to continue his journey and while he was doing so, the homeless man approached, whom he later he was identified as Trent William Millsap.

This man, with a fully tattooed face, approached the former Nascar driver (between 2005 and 2008) and they began to argue. The situation became more and more tense and it was at the height of the moment when MIllsap took out a stabbing weapon and stabbed it directly into the chest by Bobby East. For now, the reason that led the man to stab him is unknown.

After the attack, the homeless man fled, while the ambulance went to the scene a few minutes later. Although they tried to revive him, his movements were not enough to save East’s life, who finally He passed away on the way to the hospital.

According to the Westminster Police, located about 50 kilometers southeast of Los Angeles, Trent WIlliam Millsap has been in search and arrest for several days until finally, a SWAT team killed him in a shootout.

The group of special officers received a search warrant at an apartment in the city of Anaheim (in Orange County), which was where the murderer was supposed to be hiding. They went there and after a shootout between both sides that ended with an officer woundedMillsap lost his life.

