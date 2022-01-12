Tragedy in the United States: an ice hockey player died after being slit his throat with a skateboard

Tragedy in the United States after the death of Teddy Balkind (@ t_balkind19)

The United States does not come out of the shock after the death of the young ice hockey player became known Teddy Balkind after suffering a serious accident in the middle of the game of the collegiate tournament between St Luke and the Brunswick School in the district of Greenwich, Connecticut.

According to coroner’s reports, the 16-year-old fell on the ice and subsequently was run over by a rival. In the crash, the Brunswick player accidentally passed the blade of his skate across the neck of Balkind, who He was quickly attended to by the medical staff.

Always under the watchful eye of his father, Teddy was immediately transferred to Greenwich Hospital but the doctors were unable to save his life as a result of the severity of the cut.

Balkind did not survive the injuries from the accident (@slspuck)

“We lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are shocked as we work to support our students and families. The only focus of St. Luke at this time is to take care of our community that has been devastated “, were the heartfelt words that his school issued through a statement.

“During an ice hockey game, a skateboard accidentally cut the neck of a member of the opposing team. Everyone who witnessed the play apparently they described it as a completely normal and uncomplicated action. The boy was immediately treated by our medical staff and was eventually transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he was treated in the emergency room and then operated on. Tragically, he did not survive the operation “, Philip recounted in dialogue with Hearst Connecticut Media.

“A player from the other team fell to the ice and another player who was close to the one who had been knocked down could not stop and collided with him “explained Greenwich Police Captain Marz Zuccerella and concluded: “Balkind died as a result of the injury.”

The NHL remembered him during the matches of the day on its giant screens

“Teddy radiated joy. Everyone loved being with him ”, said Lynne Eyberg, Teddy’s godmother during an interview with New Canaan Advertiser, adding: “There are no adequate words for this moment, and I know that we will all support each other as best we can.”

During the matches of the last day la NHL recordó a Balkind sharing your image on the big screen and observing a minute of silence.

The 16-year-old was shown on his social networks as a ice hockey and mountain biking loverFurthermore, he stood out at his school in the art branch, reaching first place and winning the award for “the best work of art of the week”.

