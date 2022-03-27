Tragedy in Ukrainian sport: a promising 11-year-old gymnast died after a missile attack in Mariupol

The young Katya Dyachenko lost her life in Mariupol (@Purtova_aa)

In the last hours, a news shook the sport in Ukraine in the middle of the war against the invasion of Russia. Gymnast Katya Dyachenko, only 11 years old, died after a missile attack in the city of Mariupol.

This was confirmed by A.nna Purtova, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, through his social networks. “This is our gymnast Katya Dyachenko. She is 11 years old. He died under the rubble of his house in Mariupol when a Russian shell hit it during the day. She could have had a bright future ahead of her as a young Ukrainian champion. But in a second she was just gone. Close the sky… please,” the policy wrote, issuing a request to NATO in the last part of his speech.

For her part, the one who also referred to Dyachenko’s death was her coach, who left a dramatic sentence about the death of her student. “She had to conquer the world, but she has died buried in rubble. She had to conquer the stage and give smiles to the world. What are children to blame for? Anastasia Meshchanenkov.

From the data presented by the United Nations, it was established that children are one of the groups most affected by the war between Russia and Ukrainewhich began a month ago with the invasion of troops led by Vladimir Putin.

An image of Mariupol, one of the cities most affected by the war in Ukraine (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

According to reports, more than 4.3 million children have been displacedbeing almost two million those who moved to neighboring countries seeking asylum and 2.5 million who moved within the country itself to areas that have not yet been the target of attacks by the Russian military.

“The war has caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since the Second World War,” said Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF. Data from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights ensured that there is a record of 78 dead children and 105 injured. However, the organization clarified that this data is only from the UN, so its amount could be much higher.

In the last few hours, the French president Emmanuel Macron warned that his country, together with Turkey and Greece, will carry out a “humanitarian operation” to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.

“We are going to launch a humanitarian operation with Turkey and Greece to evacuate all those who want to leave Mariupol,” Macron said at the end of a European summit in Brussels. In addition, he explained that he would discuss the issue with Putin “within 48 to 72 hours.” According to data, of the 400,000 inhabitants that the city had before the Russian invasion, now only 150,000 remain.

