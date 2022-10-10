Tragedy in Venezuela: the death toll from a landslide rose to 31 as the frantic search for survivors continues

Rescue members work after a landslide due to heavy rain, in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, October 10, 2022 (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

At least 31 people lost their lives due to the landslide on Saturday in the town of Tejeríasin the center of Venezuela, while another 52 citizens are still missing, according to the balance offered this Monday by the attorney general, Tarek Saab.

“We regret, from the Public Ministry, the very terrible human tragedy that occurred in Las Tejerías and we have appointed (two) prosecutors (…) to hear about these sad events that show the figure of 31 deceased and approximately 52 missing,” he said. the official via Twitter.

The previous balance, offered a couple of hours before by the vice president of the regime, Delcy Rodriguezgave an account of 25 deceased and 52 disappeared, the same figure that already confirmed on Sunday to EFE detectives from the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc).

“We are still in this search work, we have 317 houses completely destroyed and 757 affected”, Rodríguez explained to journalists while walking through the town, located about 70 kilometers from Caracas.

Some 1,200 officials were deployed in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, about 52 km from Caracas and hit on Saturday by this landslide that occurs in the midst of an unusual rainy season, aggravated by the La Niña phenomenon, tropical waves and the backlash of Hurricane Julia.

Rescue members work after a landslide due to heavy rain, in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, October 10, 2022 (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

A soldier, at the head of a squad, directs the search efforts with a loudspeaker in this industrial town. “They are removing debris and blood was seen,” says the officer from a concrete roof in one of the few structures left standing after the landslide.

It is the worst natural disaster in Venezuela in decades. The rise of the river, up to six meters in the structures closest to the channel, dragged cars, portions of houses and telephone antennas.

“Tejerías will never be the same again, we are leaving because recovering this is impossible,” said Isaac Castillo, a 45-year-old merchant, distressed by the damage caused. “The town was lost, Las Tejerías was lost,” said Carmen Meléndez, 55, who was waiting for news of Margot Silva, a relative who was reported missing.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, reported today “notable advances” in “restoring order”.

“Vehicles cannot pass here, it is prohibited, this is a disaster area. There can be no people who are not authorized, duly accredited, or vehicles that hinder (…) we are starting with the delivery of 300 tons of food, “said Ceballos also during a walk through the area.

Landslide in Las Tejerías, Venezuela

The Chavista dictatorship has declared Las Tejerías a catastrophe and natural disaster zone, and formed a command post in the place where several ministers and the vice president have gone to promote aid to those affected.

Nicolás Maduro decreed three days of national mourning for the victims. “We are permanently monitoring the situation in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, to provide the greatest possible attention and support to the people,” he wrote on Twitter.

Two baseball stadiums, the largest in Maracay and Caracas, were set up as collection centers. The Caracas metro also announced that it will receive donations for those affected.

NGOs, foundations and supermarkets have also enabled their offices to receive donations and send them to Tejerías. “I brought drinking water, powdered milk, trinkets (sweets) for the children and some clothes for boys as well,” said Karla Cuervo, 39, as she left her donation at a paramedic station in Caracas.

The rains have caused damage in several states. In Zulia, the country’s oil cradle, authorities dealt with floods in several municipalities this weekend.

Around 10,000 people died in 1999 due to a large landslide in Vargas state, in the north of the country.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

Keep reading:

Heartbreaking testimonies after the landslide in Venezuela: “The town was lost, Las Tejerías was lost”

Landslide in Venezuela: after several hours without official information, the Chavista dictatorship confirmed at least 22 dead and more than 50 missing