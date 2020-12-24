Tragic accident in Mahoba, truck crushes two cyclists, CM Yogi mourns

Mahoba: On Sunday morning, two students riding a truck after being crushed by a truck near Sugira village in Kulpahar Kotwali area of ​​the district died on the spot and three students were seriously injured. While condoling the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to provide financial assistance of two lakh rupees to the families of the students. Also Read – CM Yogi’s warning, said – If someone cheats the rights of farmers, then they will go straight to jail.

Inspector Anoop Dubey, in-charge of Kulpahar Kotwali said, "A truck crushed five students of class 12 going to Sugira village in Kulpahar town to study tuition at around 6.30 am. In the incident, Dharmendra Sahu (17) and Kapil (18) died on the spot. Jitendra Gupta (17), Devendra (17) and one other student were injured. Jitendra's condition is more delicate among them. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

He told, "After the accident, the driver escaped with the truck. After the incident, angry villagers blocked the road demanding arrest of the driver. Later on being persuaded by the administration, the protesters opened the way. " Dubey said, "The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Truck driver is being tracked. "

In Lucknow, the state government spokesperson said that the Chief Minister has deeply mourned the death of the students in the road accident in Mahoba. He has also directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to provide assistance of two lakh rupees to the families of the deceased.