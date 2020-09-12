Tragic accident in Rajasthan, 2 military officers killed in road accident

Jaipur: Two Indian Army officers were killed in a road accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur highway on Saturday morning. Army officials have confirmed this. Officials said that the official vehicle in which the two officers were riding fell victim to an accident. Also Read – The judge who sentenced the Jaipur blast convicts to death, said to be given security

PRO of Rajasthan Col. Sombit Ghosh said, "Colonel Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma have been victims of a vehicle accident. Both of them got fatal injuries. Others have been admitted to the hospital. "

Army officials say that the army vehicle that was the victim of the accident overturned on the highway due to a tire burst. This incident is close to Jodheshwar village in Bikaner district. SHO of Seruna Police Station Arun Kumar said that immediately after the incident, the two officers were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

(Input IANS)