Tragic accident of the Bulgarian national team: the bus that was taking them to Georgia crashed and a player had to undergo surgery for a skull injury

Two buses that were taking them from the airport to their hotel in Georgia collided with each other

In the prelude to the game that was going to play this Sunday in the UEFA Nations League, the Bulgarian national team suffered a serious traffic accident and one of its best players suffered major trauma from the collision.

According to several local portals, including SportAll, the two buses that were transporting the Bulgarian delegation from the airport to their hotel for concentration in the Georgian city of Tbilisi collided with each other: one braked and the other rammed it from behind. As can be seen in the images, the front part of one of the buses was extensively damaged.

The person most affected by the accident was Todor Nedelev. The footballer, one of the figures of the Bulgarian team, he ended up with a head injury that forced him to be transferred to a nearby hospital. The 29-year-old midfielder underwent emergency surgery to remove the glass shards that had been embedded in his head. Also, he suffered cuts and bleeding on his hands from the glass.

This is how the front part of the microphone was left where the footballer who ended up with a skull injury was

It is estimated that he will be hospitalized for approximately two weeks, but his life is not in danger and he remains stable in the controls of the medical services. Other members of the team and delegation were not reported to have been injured.

After the accident, the Bulgarian football federation issued a brief statement about what happened on Georgian territory. “The Bulgarian team had a serious accident after arriving in Tbilisi. On the way to the hotel, the first driver of two buses lost control and caused a serious accident. Following the crash, Todor Nedelev was taken to hospital, where he underwent a thorough examination.”

They added: “The midfielder suffered a brain injury, which required surgery performed by Dr. Shota Ingorokva. Nedelev will remain under the supervision of local medical teams, as well as the national team doctor Dr. Biser Bochev.”

The vice president of the entity, Mikhail Kasabovinformed the Bulgarian embassy in Georgia about the incident and the police launched an investigation to find out what caused the error of the man behind the wheel.

Todor Nedelev had to be hospitalized (REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov)

Nedelev, a player for Botev Plovdiv, is one of the stars of the Bulgarian team. In 44 games played for his national team, he converted five goals.

“The football players and the national team express their deep gratitude to all the medical staff, to the representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Georgia, and in particular to Mrs. Ralitsa Dimitrova, as well as to the entire leadership of the football federation of Georgia”, added the Bulgarian federation about what happened.

For its part, the Georgian football federation also referred to the issue with a letter from its president Levan Kobiashvili. “I am very sorry about the incident. It is unfortunate that such a thing happened to our colleagues from the Bulgarian Football Federation while traveling. Bulgarian footballer Todor Nedelev, who required medical assistance last night, is under supervision. The members of the delegation are well and preparing for tomorrow’s match. The Football Federation of Georgia provides all necessary assistance to the representatives of the away team. I want to wish all the players of the Bulgarian national team and members of the delegation the best.”

The meeting between both teams, valid for the fourth date of League C, will be played this Sunday at the Tbilisi Arena. So far, those who will be local are at the top of Group 4 with 9 points. The other members of the area are North Macedonia and Gibraltar.

