Tragic death rocks the Barlows in Coronation Street

Coronation Street bids farewell to a beloved member of it’s most well-known household subsequent week when Eccles the canine sadly passes away.

The favored pooch was launched in 2006 as a canine companion for Ken Barlow’s cantankerous late mother-in-law Blanche Hunt, bequeathed to her by pal Lena Thistlewood in her will.

Eccles grew to become a agency fan favorite and caught by road stalwart Ken by means of Blanche’s death in 2010, in addition to the lack of his spouse Deirdre in 2014.

On Wednesday eighth April, Emma Brooker takes Eccles and pa Steve McDonald’s canine Rover for walkies on the cobbles, however begins to note the Barlow bow-wow isn’t her normal self.

Dashing the pet to the vet, Emma is instructed Eccles has an inoperable tumour and the household are summoned. Arriving on the scene, Ken, daughter Tracy McDonald, hubby Steve and their daughter Amy Barlow are devastated to be taught Eccles’ situation was so critical she has been put to sleep, so she doesn’t need to endure any extra struggling…

The border terrier has been at the centre of some huge storylines over the years – most lately when Ken sneaked her into his retirement village Stillwaters, regardless of the stringent ‘no pets allowed’ rule.

In 2014 Tracy waged a marketing campaign to get her mum’s mutt put down after Amy mentioned she’d bitten her. Seems Amy was mendacity and all of it bought forgotten. Then in 2018, teenage tearaway Tyler Jefferies and his gang poisoned the pooch to ship a menacing message to Simon Barlow who was as a consequence of testify towards them in court docket.

And if Ken hadn’t taken Eccles for a stroll alongside the canal in 2009, he would by no means have met barge-dwelling bohemian temptress Martha Fraser (memorably performed by Dynasty star Stephanie Beacham), who he finally had an affair with.

So RIP Eccles – will dropping her make Ken pine for the road he’s left behind for a brand new life in Stillwaters with lover Claudia Colby? And is it too quickly for the household to start out excited about getting one other canine?

