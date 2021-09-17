Tragic night: murder of a young man reported after America’s victory over Philadelphia Union

The match ended with a score of (2-0) in favor of the Coapa team, leaving an aggregate score of (4-0), a result that leaves those led by Santiago Solari in the Final of the championship. (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

On the night of this Wednesday, September 15, the match corresponding to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League between the Philadelphia Union and the Eagles of America.

However, what appeared to be a holiday ended in tragedy, Since during the early hours of Thursday, September 16, a brawl broke out near a food establishment, leaving one dead and two injured.

The events occurred in the restaurant known as Pat´s Kings of Steaks, located south of Philadelphia.

Police reports indicate that in a recording that the property owner had in his possession, watch a group of fans in soccer jerseys eating their food and talking in a seemingly peaceful way. Between people involved were a 28-year-old boy identified as Isidro Cortes, his 64-year-old father and a friend of the son.

According to newspaper information The Philadelphia Inquirer, Isidro, together with his father and friend, they got involved in an argument with men wearing yellow Club America shirts. Some time later, the alleged Azulcremas fans beat the three men and one (Isidro) They attacked him on the head with a metal lid from a trash can.

A restaurant manager heard strange sounds from outside the place and immediately Noticing the fight, he alerted the police and yelled at the aggressor group to stop.

The local police reported that around 01:56 am they received a report of “a person screaming.” Upon arriving at the site, the uniformed officers located Isidro Cortes unconscious in the street with a trauma to his head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Similarly, the agents pointed out that Isidro’s father and friend They were found wounded, so they were taken to the Tomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

Scott Small, Police Inspector, informed the press that “There was probably also alcohol involved in the fight.”

“Sometimes when there is alcohol involved, there is violence. People come here for a steak sandwich. However, there are fights that end in violence, ”he declared.

The authorities reported that the attackers They could be men in their 20s, so they asked the public to report anonymously.

The restaurant owner revealed that at the scene A cell phone, personal items and beer cans were left from which traces of DNA could be extracted.

In addition, he affirmed that there are 40 video surveillance cameras around the place that captured the entire scene.

END OF THE CONCACHAMPIONS

According to the Confederation calendar, the regional title match has tentative dates on Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27 or Thursday 28 October, days that are between days 15 and 16 of Apertura 2021, in which America will receive Tigers and will visit Cruz Azul, while Rayados will be local against Necaxa and will travel to face San Luis.

Unlike past seasons, the Concachampions Final is scheduled to a single match and it will take place in the Sultana del Norte, at the BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León.

