Tragic secret revealed in Home and Away as Evan admits he’s dying

It’s been a tricky couple of weeks for Home and Away teen Ryder Jackson, who had his world turned the other way up when his estranged dad Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) rocked up unannounced in Summer time Bay, however as father and son try and construct bridges a shock revelation is ready to complicate issues additional – Evan is dying.

The emotional admission on Monday 29th June comes after suspicious Ryder questions his mother or father as to why he’s waited all these years to be a part of his life, having had no contact till a number of weeks in the past.

Alone with Ryder’s aunt, Roo Stewart, Evan finally confesses the true cause he tracked him down…

“It’s not till Evan is confronted together with his personal mortality that he thought of attending to know his son,” says acclaimed Australian performer Daddo, talking completely to RadioTimes.com. “He had a relationship with Ryder’s mum, Quinn, once they had been each very younger. It didn’t work out and Evan didn’t know Quinn discovered she was pregnant after they cut up up.

“He acquired the information a lot in a while. His son was by no means removed from his thoughts however as time went on, Quinn made issues harder and it was apparent she didn’t need to be discovered, so he gave up on the thought. Till now.”

Opening as much as a surprised Roo, Evan insists he doesn’t need Ryder understanding the daddy he’s simply discovered received’t be round for for much longer. “He desires Ryder to get to know him with out having the actual fact he’s sick being in the best way,” explains Daddo. “Ryder would really feel pressured to have a relationship with Evan, whereas Evan desires his son to need to spend time with him. He doesn’t need Ryder to know he’s dying.”

Caught in a awkward place, Roo agrees to maintain his counsel – for now – however is adamant Evan faces the music and tells Ryder himself after the long-lost family’ falling out.

Sadly, Evan can’t deliver himself to do it and as a substitute throws himself at Ryder’s mercy and begs for one more likelihood. Ryder agrees, and the pair take small steps to forming some form of bond – however when Roo learns her nephew’s mother or father failed to return clear, she confronts him.

“Roo has been via her personal experiences of grieving for a misplaced mother or father, as she spent most of her life believing her mom Martha had died,” continues Daddo. “She has a perspective on this from her points that would assist persuade Ryder to chop Evan some slack.”

For the second, Ryder stays unaware of the tragic reality. It feels horribly inevitable every little thing shall be out in the open sooner or later, though Daddo hopes viewers can perceive his alter ego’s perspective.

“Evan is a really straight-down-the-line man. He desires to get to know his son and clarify why he hasn’t been there for him throughout his life. The one factor out of alignment is him not being truthful about his sickness, however he has his causes.”

Go to our devoted Home and Away web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.