Trailer and announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the new Pokémon RPG is quite a surprise

It was speculated with a great content expansion for the successful Pokémon Legends: Arceus, in line with the DLC that Pokémon Sword and Shield received, but Game Freak has given the surprise announcing the new episode of the pokemon sagawhich is called Pokémon Scarlet / Purple (Pokémon Scarlet / Violet).

After taking the action of Pokémon to a more open and free scene than in previous chapters of the series, Game Freak expands that idea with a new territory to explore that, a priori, seems more varied and colorful than Hisui. with coastal areas, small towns with Mediterranean air and even deserts, Scarlet / Purple draws an extremely attractive landscape.

In addition, the announcement of the new Game Freak RPG leaves us with the presentation of the starter three pokemonwhich are a plant-type cat, called Sprigatitoa fire-type dinosaur, Fuecocoand a water-type duck to be known as Quaxly. These names reinforce the idea that the new video game is set in a region of the Mediterranean.

Surprisingly, although Pokémon Legend: Arceus was released earlier this year, Game Freak has announced that its new RPG will arrive in late 2022.

How many Pokemon will there be in Scarlet and Purple?

For now Game Freak has not given a specific figure on the number of Pokémon that we will see in Scarlet / Purple, but it does seem clear that not all those known to date will be there, whose figure amounts to something over 900 known species (more variants). Based on what was seen in the last Pokémon games, in Sword / Shield the Pokédex was made up of 400 Pokémon, while in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the number of creatures is 252.

On the exploration of this new scenario, Nintendo has shared some hints about what we can expect. Trainers can explore an open world where several cities without borders they blend seamlessly with nature.” In this sense, they add, “Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this open world: in the sky, in the sea, and in the streets.”

According to the trailer, this new world would combine Arceus-style open areas, or the Sword / Shield Wilderness Area, with more traditional ones. In this same event, other novelties have been announced, such as the free update of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which will also have its own anime series, and the new content of Pokémon GO based on Alola.

