Trailer and announcement of Star Trek: Resurgence, an ex-Telltale adventure featuring Spock and more characters

This narrative video game is hitting stores soon and guarantees an epic story in 2380.

Star Trek is once again living a golden age in television with up to five series currently underway, and now it also wants to have a little more prominence in the sector. In this sense, during the TGA 2021, Star Trek: Resurgence, an interactive narrative video game developed by Telltale veterans, was presented.

In Star Trek: Resurgence, players will take on the roles of two protagonists, First Officer Jara Rydek and Ensign of Engineering Carter Diaz, as they unravel a sinister mystery involving two civilizations on the brink of war. “They will be able to interact with new and familiar characters from the Star Trek universe – and that includes Spock – through a series of dialog options and actions within the game that will determine the course that the story takes, “they describe.

Its makers place this untold story of the Star Trek universe in the year 2380, chronologically after the events of The Next Generation, and although its gameplay is driven by dialogue and decision-making, Resurgence will give the player moments for the phaser action, stealth exploration, shuttle piloting and the odd minigame as we can see in its first trailer.

If all this reminds you of a Telltale development, don’t worry. Its authors, Dramatic Labs, are made up of a score of veterans of the firm responsible for The Walking Dead: A Telltale Game Series who seek to once again show their passion for good stories. Resurgence will hit stores in spring 2022, with a confirmed release on PC via the Epic Games Store, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One.

The space theme had a certain prominence at The Game Awards 2021 with the announcement of Star Wars: Eclipse, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 or The Expanse: A Telltale Series to name several titles presented at yesterday’s event.

