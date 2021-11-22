trailer and date of the new RTS DLC (PC)

November 22, 202112 commentsRecent

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will welcome Mexicans on PC —Steam, Windows Store and Xbox Game Pass— on December 1 in a new DLC of the real-time strategy video game. Thus, the RTS incorporates a civilization with a wide variety of new content, including two new explorers, a unique revolution mechanic, eight units, two buildings and a new metropolis with specific shipping letters for the Mexicans, along with the new historical battle. Pain scream. This downloadable content can be purchased in stores for 4.99 euros.