Trailer and date of The Quarry, new horror game from the authors of Until Dawn with all these actors

2K and Supermassive Games invite gamers to a summer camp worth dying for.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 17, 2022, 17:10 20 comments

After leaking its existence a few months ago, today we have finally been able to find out what The Quarry is, the new adventure of Supermassive Games, this time under 2K Games edition. The American publisher has shared a first trailer for the adventure, its release date, as well as an extensive document with its main features, guaranteeing users a teen horror experience.

The Quarry is presented as a most shocking cinematographic story, where you have to take control of nine teen monitors at the end of the last day of a Summer Camp that they will live an evening of authentic terror. “Each decision will decide your story between a plot of possibilities. Any of the characters can be the hero, or the corpse, before a new day arrives. How will your story end?”, present the creators of Until Dawn.

A cast with big stars

With The Quarry Supermassive Games seeks a high level of visual fidelity and cinematographic quality, and for this it has big stars: David Arquette (Scream Saga), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Justice Smith (Jurassic World), Brenda Song (Dollface), Lance Henriksen (Aliens) and Lin Shaye (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) -via the portal website you can find information about their characters-. In addition, the British team has used state-of-the-art facial motion capture technology and the best lighting techniques for the big screen.

Any of the characters can be the hero, or the corpseSupermassive GamesLikewise, this is a video game to enjoy with friends through two ways already known by the followers of Supermassive Games. On the one hand, a user will be able to invite a total of seven companions to observe her game, allowing her to vote on key decisions; on the other, it will be available a cooperative experience in which each player will choose their own monitor and you will make your own decisions.

“The Quarry is breaking new ground in interactive storytelling and technology to create a truly visceral teen horror experience,” said Will Byles, game director. “I’m looking forward to seeing the choices you make, who you will save and who you are willing to sacrifice!” It is expected to be released in June 10 on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Let’s remember that Supermassive Games is still working on its horror anthology with Bandai Namco. This is still going with The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me as its next release to be released on the market. Additionally, logos for up to five additional adventures in the franchise were recently leaked.

