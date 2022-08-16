Trailer and details of Fortnite x Dragon Ball, with Goku, Vegeta and more confirmed characters and additions

Epic Games has published a video where we see that the Kinton cloud or the transformation gesture is included.

We finally have the first official gameplay trailer for the Fortnite collaboration with Dragon Ball, one of the most anticipated in recent months. Although Epic Games has already confirmed it, in the last few hours a video had been leaked that has ended up being the official one that you can see on these same lines.

On the official website of the game we can read all the details of this collaboration (which begins today) with the legendary franchise that has marked the childhood of many players, but the most striking of all is that four Dragon Ball characters join Super: Goku, Vegeta, Bulma y Beeruswhich you can see in action in the video.

Various character outfits includedIn addition to the basic outfits, there are more skins in the store. Goku’s alternate styles are included Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue y Ultra Instinto and Goku’s Ki Accumulation built-in emote; including Vegeta’s Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Evolved Super Saiyan Blue alternate styles and Vegeta’s built-in Ki-Building emote; and Bulma’s alternate style Lab Coat is included. As you can imagine, there will also be accessories of all kinds themed in different packs in the store.

Events and rewards

In addition to the cosmetic items, with more pickaxes, backpacks and loading screens, the most important thing is the addition of the event Power Unleashed!, which will offer us multiple missions and rewards. There are seven sets of missions, and every time you complete one of the trainings, you’ll get one. dragon ball and we will raise our power level, which allows us to unlock rewards.

If we collect the Dragon Balls we will unlock rewardsIf we complete the training and gather the seven Dragon Balls we will instantly unlock Shenron’s hang glider, although we must do it before end the event on August 30. In addition, as a replacement for the contract boards, the duel boards arrive. Interacting with the plank, two players engage in a five-minute battle on the island.

Nube Kinton y Kamehameha

During this Fortnite collaboration with Dragon Ball, deliveries from Capsule Corp will fall from the sky that will allow us to carry out the mythical Kamehameha, which launches a devastating energy beam at our opponent. In addition, we can call the Kinton cloud to fly over the islandalthough they assure us that more objects will appear as the days go by.

On a small island located near the coast awaits us Bulma at Kame House, which will offer us very powerful objects to exchange in this iconic location. As of August 19 we will have to complete different challenges that will take us through different mythical Dragon Ball locations, such as the Goku’s house or Kamisama Palaceand will also be made available to players on August 18 on tournament of powera duets competition in battle royale that will allow you to win emoticons and banners, among other things.

Chapters of Dragon Ball Super

Along with all this barrage of content, it is especially striking that from August 16 to 17 Dragon Ball fans can get on a Fortnite cruise created by the Vysena Studios team where episodes of Dragon Ball Super can be seenrelaxing quietly in a space dedicated to it.

We found the Festival of chapters in Discover, although there will be different codes to see specific episodes that will be released soon. Among the chosen chapters are 9, 10, 11, 13, 81 and 98.

We remind you that you can visit the official website to take a more in-depth look at all the content of what is considered to be one of the biggest collaborations with Fortnite to date, and that we have attended many. The collaboration begins today, Tuesday, August 16, and aims to continue catapulting the success of Fornite as the game as a reference service in recent years.

More about: Fortnite, Dragon Ball, Epic Games, Collaboration and Goku.