Trailer and details of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R; the jojo fight is back this year

Bandai Namco is looking to deliver the franchise’s biggest video game to date on PC and consoles.

Bandai Namco filed yesterday JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Ran improved and completely revised version of the combat system of the manganime fighting video game released in 2013 in which players will be able to make the combats of their dreams come true with up to 50 different characters. It is expected to launch in the fall of this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is sold by Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2your development team, such as the franchise’s biggest video game to date, covering familiar faces of the saga in all its plot arcs. “Players will be able to experience the most famous fights from each story, as well as see characters from different universes interact for the first time.”

Its authors have worked to offer a completely revised and improved version of the original combat system, with hit parries, accelerations, intricate new combos and a new team combat system with support attacks. At the level of game modes, it will have All-Star Combat, Arcade, Online, Versus, Practice and Gallery. Lastly, make sure a wide range of customizable and collectible skinswhich can be unlocked and viewed in the Gallery.

The objective of its managers is to provide an accessible and fun video game for everyone. We will see it this fall on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but for now we have a first trailer as well as several images. If you want to know more you can also read the analysis of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle, written by Sergio Martín on the occasion of its launch nine years ago.

