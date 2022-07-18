Trailer and details of the first expansion of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Trials of the Dragon King arrives this July 20 at Square Enix and Team Ninja’s action RPG.

Those interested in the first downloadable content of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will only have to wait a couple more days to get their hands on Trials of the Dragon King (Trials of the Dragon King), the first expansion of Square Enix’s action RPG season pass that dated its release for this July 20th.

Now, the editor and the development team of Team Ninja have published a new longer trailer that you have at the top of the news, although we warn you that some scene may contain spoilers from the story of the original game that can ruin your experience if you haven’t completed it yet.

Bring new missions, weapons and jobsIn addition to new weapons, attachments, and an additional equipment category that players will have to learn to master, this expansion brings new missions and an experience starring the Dragon King Bahamutalong with more clashes and three new jobs (Pilgrim, Evoker and Summoner).

Likewise, with The Trials of the Dragon King, it is also added a more challenging difficulty mode called Bahamut, only recommended for those who have completed Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, this action spin-off of the saga that takes us on new adventures.

In this way, the expansion of The Trials of the Dragon King is added to the title this July 20 in PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S although, if you are interested in knowing how the base game came out, we recommend you take a look at the review of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to find out how our experience with it was.

