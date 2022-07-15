Trailer and first details of the Kona sequel: survive the blizzard and disturbing nightmares

Kona II: Brume, developed by Parabole and published by Ravenscourt, will show more at Gamescom 2022.

If you were familiar with Kona at the time, you’ll be glad to know that a sequel to the intriguing adventure of investigation, survival and exploration has been confirmed. Publisher Ravenscourt has announced Kona II: Brumewhich is being developed by Parabole and has its first teaser trailer.

“A strange mist, the Mist, is disconnecting a rural mining town from its tranquil reality and upsetting a balance in nature. But where does it come from?” reads the game’s description. We are talking about a title in the first person for a single player that will immerse us directly in the investigation of detective Carl Faubert.

It is based on research and survivalThe game offers a unique story-driven experience thanks to the omniscient narrator and is set in a rural northern Canada in the 1970s. We must look for clues and visit different places in the environment to achieve new findings that solve the mystery that is hidden behind the mist that distorts the realities of the region and leaves an intense cold, dangerous fauna and disturbing nightmares.

We do not know much more about this Kona II: Brume, but those responsible have promised that they will be at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne with a playable demo during the fair in the indie games section. Confirmed platforms are PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, and it is expected to launch sometime in 2023.

More about: Kona, Kona II: Brume, Parabole, Ravenscourt and Investigation.