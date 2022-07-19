Trailer and release date of Tekken: Bloodline, Netflix’s anime series about the fighting saga

The animated series is scheduled to premiere in August on the streaming platform.

Netflix continues to release audiovisual products related to video games. After the first trailer shared in March, the company has just published a new trailer for Tekken: Bloodline that you can see on these lines and that leaves us its release date on the platform: august 18.

It will be called Tekken: Lineage in SpanishIn this way, from that day on, subscribers to the service will be able to enjoy the different episodes of this animation series which will be localized to different languages, including Spanish (in fact, it will bear the name of Tekken: Linaje). In the same trailer we see some of the well-known characters from the fighting franchise, with a strong focus on the misadventures of its protagonist and his training.

“At a very young age, Jin Kazama learned the traditional martial arts in his family from his mother. However, he was helpless when an evil force destroyed what he held most dear and changed his life forever. Angry with himself, Jin vows revenge.. To achieve this, he will seek absolute power and embark on an odyssey that will lead him to the greatest battle of all time, “says the official description.

A month ago we had already seen some extra scenes from this new production, although Tekken: Bloodline is by no means the first video game-related series to come to Netflix. Without going any further, the platform premiered the Resident Evil series last week, which unfortunately has not been well received by critics and the audience.

More about: Tekken: Bloodline, Tekken, Netflix and TV series and video games.