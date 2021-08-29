Trailer and unlock date of Marsupilami: Hoobadventure !, a amusing journey

August 27, 20214 feedbackFresh

Ocellus Studio and Microïds submit this amusing trailer for Marsupilami: Hoobadventure! which serves to announce its release this November 16 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Transfer. The online game guarantees gamers to are living an journey filled with wonder by which they have got to seek down a mysterious ghost over 20 ranges that, after being launched, has solid a horrible curse on all animals. To consoles in Spain it is going to arrive in bodily structure from the hand of Meridiem Video games.