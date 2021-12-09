Trailer, date, price and graphic improvements of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5

This pack with Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy will also arrive on PC, although we will have to wait to know its details.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 7 December 2021, 16:22 140 reviews

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available in physical and digital release for PS5 this next January 28. This has been confirmed PlayStation Through the launch of a trailer and a statement where information has been offered about its graphic improvements and other extra additions due to the generational jump. And in PC? It will arrive in 2022, with minimum requirements and more details to be confirmed later.

This release includes the remastering of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, released several years ago on PS4, with the aim of offering an experience capable of getting more out of the PS5 hardware, and that includes the possibility to enjoy both adventures in three performance modes.

Loyalty mode. “For those of you with a 4K display and wanting razor-sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and details of the Uncharted series, select Native 4K resolution and fidelity mode with a 30fps frame rate target.” .

“For those of you with a 4K display and wanting razor-sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and details of the Uncharted series, select Native 4K resolution and fidelity mode with a 30fps frame rate target.” . Performance mode. “We have kept the PS4 high frame rate patch with Performance Mode, which is looking for a 60fps lens.”

“We have kept the PS4 high frame rate patch with Performance Mode, which is looking for a 60fps lens.” Performance mode + “If you’re looking for the smoothest possible experience and you don’t mind lowering the resolution, try our new Performance Mode +, which is targeting 120 fps * at 1080p resolution.”

What does your graphical enhancements consist of? The power of PS5 will give users almost instantaneous loading times, support for the Audio 3D on compatible devices to “know where the shots are coming from and enter [a los jugadores] totally in the environment of the game locations “as well as haptic feedback from the DualSense wireless controller and its adaptive triggers: “Feeling the driving of the jeeps in your hands or delivering a punch and then swinging with a rope to safety has never been more satisfying.”

Uncharted 4 paid update

Legacy of Thieves Collection will be sold at a recommended price of 49.99 euros / dollars. Those who already have both video games, will be able to give the generational jump in exchange for 10 euros / dollars. in a promotion that does not include those who enjoy both adventures through PlayStation Plus. Finally, as usual, those who have PS4 game discs and buy the 100% digital edition PS5 console will not be able to get the PS5 version at the reduced price.

Finally, it has been confirmed that, indeed, Uncharted 4 will not land on PS5 with its multiplayer mode. It remains to be known all the details of the launch of the Legacy of Thieves Collection on Steam and Epic Games Store.

