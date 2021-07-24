Trailer For American Sausage Standoff Is Out – FilmyVoice

Trailer For American Sausage Standoff Is Out

The professional trailer for American Sausage Standoff is out, tells a wacky and quirky tale about two hopeless dreamers who be part of forces in a quest to erect the ultimate German sausage eating place.

The film stars Ewen Bremner, Antony Starr, W. Earl Brown, Joshua Harto, Clark Middleton, Probability Kelly, Pia Mechler, Gareth Williams, and Sarah Minnich.

A hustler fresh out of prison, Mike, meets Edward, a bipolar sausage enthusiast and the tale starts spinning. Mike learns that Edward’s humble perception of opening a German sausage eating place so to ship peace and working out to the arena, and in a while Mike starts inspiring Edward to restore his long out of place dream.

And there’s a selection of eccentric locales, starting with Jimmy, a sentimental racist and local kingpin, and his gay son Hank along side Edward’s weigh down Sue, she is one-legged bartender, and of course there’s a sheriff as successfully.

American Sausage Standoff or Gutterbee, is written and directed by way of Ulrich Thomsen. Goldwyn Films opens American Sausage Standoff in theatres from twenty 7th August 2021.