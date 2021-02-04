Trailer For Bille August’s ‘The Pact’ Unveiled by SF Studios, REinvent

SF Studios and gross sales banner REinvent have unveiled the trailer for “The Pact,” Bille August’s psychological drama primarily based on actual occasions within the lifetime of Karen Blixen, the Danish writer finest identified for her autobiographical novel “Out of Africa.”

The movie depicts Blixen’s tumultuous relationship with Thorkild Bjørnvig, a promising younger poet, after she returned from Africa. Birthe Neumann headlines the movie as Blixen in her first main dramatic movie function since “The Celebration.”

“The Pact” is produced by SF Studios and Motor with producers Jesper Morthorst and Karin Trolle. Nordic distribution is dealt with by SF Studios whereas REinvent Worldwide Gross sales is promoting worldwide rights. The movie shall be launched in cinemas in Denmark on April 15.

Together with “Margrete-Queen of the North” and “The Emigrants,” “The Pact” is likely one of the thee tasks from SF Studios which shall be introduced within the Works in Progress part at this 12 months’s digital Nordic Movie Market, a part of Sweden’s Götborg Competition.

The movie was written by Christian Torpe (““Silent Coronary heart”), primarily based on Thorkild Bjørnvig’s memoir “The Pact” which was printed in 1974 and have become a literary sensation.

Bjørnvig first met Blixen in 1948 when he was 30 and he or she was 63. Whereas Bjørnvig was an simply influenced poet with a spouse and little one, he shaped a secret bond with Blixen, who fascinated him.

“‘The Pact’ is a relationship drama, the everlasting story of seduction and eager to be seduced, of the artwork of manipulation, of guilt and innocence, of a extremely uncommon friendship between two deeply proficient individuals and a relationship that develops right into a fateful bond,” stated August, certainly one of Scandinavia’s most revered filmmakers whose credit embrace the Palme D’Or-winning movies “Pelle the Conqueror” and “The Finest Intentions.”

Blixen’s autobiographical e book “Out of Africa” was tailored by Sydney Pollack into the 1985 pic starring Meryl Streep (as Blixen) and Robert Redford.