Trailer for “Copenhagen Cowboy”, the new Nicolas Winding Refn for Netflix

This is the new series by Nicolas Winding Refn on the Netflix screen. (Netflix)

The director who became known throughout the world for Drivethe cult film starring Ryan Gosling, was able to stand out for his particular style with many neon lights, suspenseful music, but also with a base of electronic music and long shots that are already a trademark of the actor. After a good amount of titles, and the last ones not so notorious, he arrives at Netflix with an original fiction.

Copenhagen Cowboy will tell the story of Miu (Angela Bundalovic), who is about to start a new life after a long time in servitude. Seeking justice and revenge through the criminal underworld of Copenhagen, Miu will meet her nemesis Rakel, embarking on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. This summary still doesn’t advance too much on the development of the characters and the story.

The fiction will premiere on September 9 at the venice festival and the director, in the announcement of the six-episode series, advanced: “With Copenhagen CowboyI go back to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my ever-evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.

The official synopsis reads as follows: “Copenhagen Cowboy is a thrill-inducing, neon-drenched film noir series that unfolds over six episodes that follow the enigmatic young heroine Miu. After a life of servitude and on the brink of a new beginning, he traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal underworld. Seeking justice and revenge, she meets her nemesis, Rakel, as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. The past finally transforms and defines their future, when the two women discover that they are not alone, they are many.

Director of Bronson y Only God forgives returns to film in Denmark, his homeland, after more than 10 years of not working there. before made Too Old to Die Young for Prime Videowhile now he not only directs but also produces the fiction.

Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen and Mads Brügger star in the series that will premiere this year, but Netflix did not confirm its premiere date except for the premiere of the Venice Film Festival that is happening right now.

