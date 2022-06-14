Trailer for The Duviri Paradox, the new expansion of Warframe that cites us for a special retransmission

Digital Extremes will show multiple news on July 16 during TennoCon 2022.

On these same lines you can see the latest Warframe trailer or, rather, its new expansion. Under the name of The Duviri Paradoxit is the next big barrage of content that will land in the Digital Extremes game, after having released Angels of the Zariman for PC and consoles in April.

In the presentation trailer you can see just a small preview of what to expect in the free to play, while those responsible quote us for their full announcement. this will be done next July 16 during TennoCon 2022an event that will feature a special program and can be followed live on Twitch.

They will teach gameplay on July 16They assure that they will teach gameplay of the new open world expansion, cataloging the seventh annual edition of TennoCon as “one of the most unforgettable experiences in Warframe history”, which will also be accompanied by activities and the chance to unlock rewards for viewers following the event. Additionally, different bundles can be purchased to access more goodies during TennoCon.

Warframe was just one of the games that made an appearance during the Summer Game Fest held last Thursday. The event, organized and presented by Geoff Keighley, left us with a multitude of announcements of all kinds and shapes, although the rest of the news that will arrive these days will be detailed in 3DJuegos.

More about: Warframe, The Duviri Paradox, Expansion, DLC and Free to Play.