Nintendo Switch now has Omno available on the eShop for purchase, an adventure video game, puzzles, secrets and obstacles to overcome presented a few months ago on PC as a journey of discovery for a player through a world of wonders from another time. where you will go through forests, deserts, tundras, etc. Omno can be purchased until December 29 at a discounted price of 12.74 euros.