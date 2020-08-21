Trailer of Prakash Dubey Kanpur Wala released on Gangster Vikas Dubey released

Lucknow: The film based on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey is going to be released soon. The film is titled ‘Prakash Dubey Kanpur Wala’, produced by Golden Bird Pictures. Its trailer has been released. Actor Pramod Vikram Singh, who looks like slain gangster Vikas Dubey, is playing the lead role in the film. Also Read – Bikeru Scandal: Three constables were staying in the house of the accused, Departmental inquiry order suspended

Another gangster Amar Dubey, who will be featured in the film as Samar, also has a significant presence in the trailer.

Interestingly, it appears in the trailer that Amar Dubey and Vikas Dubey are killed and not in the alleged encounter. The film is directed by Akash Singh Gaharwar. Earlier, famous filmmaker Hansal Mehta had said that he would be directing a web series on the life of a gangster.

Explain that in the Bikeru village of Chaubepur police station area of ​​Kanpur district, on the night of July 2-3, bullets were fired on the police team who had given a raid to arrest Vikas Dubey. Eight policemen, including Bilhaur police officer Devendra Mishra, were killed and 6 others were injured in the attack. Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the case, was killed in an alleged encounter with the Special Task Force on the outskirts of Kanpur on 10 July when he was being brought from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur.