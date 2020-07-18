Train accident in Patna, car hit by Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi, three people including a girl died

new Delhi: The state of Bihar is facing many problems these days. While the outbreak of corona has been increasing in the state for the last several months, on the other hand, floods have increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, Saturday was not too good for Bihar and a grueling train accident occurred in the morning. According to the information, a car near Dharhra near Pothi station got hit by Patna Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Expess while crossing the railroad track. Three people died in this incident. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railways: Railway performance on these 40 routes was excellent, so more trains will be run

According to the information received from the railway, in the car accident, the husband and wife and one of their daughters were riding and all three died in this accident. It is being told that those people were visiting their in-laws. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railways: The number of trains will be increased on certain routes, Railway Minister said – will record

2 car passengers killed after a car which was illegally crossing the railway tracks between Potahi-Nadwan on Patna-Gaya section (Bihar), was hit by Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi special train today. No disruption in rail traffic: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/gJd21Gqb15 Also Read – Indian Railways Latest News: Railways banned these trains coming from Bihar to Jharkhand from July 13 – ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

According to sources, the accident occurred when a car got stuck on the track while crossing the railway track illegally and in the meantime, the death anniversary of Ranchi from Patna came. Seeing the car stuck on the track, the train driver applied an emergency brake, but by the time the train stopped, it crashed into the car.