Train Accident Odisha: Elephant collided with Puri-Surat Express, many coaches of train derailed

Train Accident Odisha: In the Sambalpur division of Odisha, several coaches of the Puri-Surat Express train (train number 02827) derailed early this morning. The accident occurred due to the collision of an elephant in the train. According to the information, the accident took place between Hatibari and Maneshwar railway stations at 2.24 pm. Six wheels of the train's engine derailed after the accident, but the passengers and the loco pilot on the train were not hurt. All are safe. The East Coast Railway has given information about this.

Odisha: Puri-Surat Express train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur division at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway

According to information received from the East Coast Railway, the Puri-Surat Express train left from Hatibari at 7.24 am on Sunday at a speed of 50 kmph. Railways said that caution had already been issued regarding elephants. However, an elephant crashed into the engine at around 2:04 pm in the Sambalpur division of the East Coast Railway. All the wheels of the engine front trolley derailed due to the accident.

Sambalpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pradeep Kumar and all senior officials reached the spot as soon as the incident was received. According to the East Coast Railway, “Only six wheels derailed but no one is known to have died or been injured in this accident.” Engines are all safe with driver and assistant driver. Forest Department officials reached the spot and took information related to the incident from DRM, Sambalpur and other senior railway officials.