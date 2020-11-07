Train Ticket Booking New Rules: There is a plan to go home on Diwali-Chhath Puja, so know this ‘new rule’ of reservation, otherwise …

IRCTC / Train Ticket Booking New Rules 2020: In view of Diwali and Chhath Puja this month, the Railways has run about 400 special trains. These trains will open or pass through many states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Gujarat, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has made some changes in its rules to give relief to the passengers traveling in the train on Chhath Special Train and Diwali. Also Read – IRCTC Latest Update / Indian Railways News: Railways run trains on these routes from today, ticket booking will be like this

To give relief to the passengers, IRCTC has decided that the second reservation chart will be ready half an hour before the train opens. In the last few months, due to Corona virus infection, the second chart was being prepared two hours ago. This new change of railway has been implemented. Also Read – Rajasthan Police Constable Exam: Railways is running Examiner Special trains, know the time table

Let us know that the new change has also been implemented from October 10. IRCTC usually issued the first chart 4 hours before the train opened before the transition began. For the remaining seats, tickets could be booked through the ticket counter. Even half an hour ago, tickets were available from the counter. In all the zones of the railway, a second reservation chart will be released half an hour before the train opens. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: This important information came from the railway regarding special trains running on Diwali, Chhath Puja

A statement issued by Indian Railways said, “The second reservation chart can be issued from 30 minutes to 5 minutes before the train opens.” During this time, if the train tickets are canceled, a refund will be given. This will provide relief to those passengers whose plan changes at the last minute and has to cancel the train ticket.

Earlier, a notice was issued by the Railways on special trains running on Diwali and Chhath Puja (Diwali / Chhath Special Train). Northern Railway has appealed to the passengers to get the reservation done for the journey. Please tell that in these special trains, only reserved class coaches will be there. In the notice issued by the railway, it has been said that without reserve tickets, the platform will not get admission.

Northern Railway tweeted and wrote, ‘All festival special and other special trains will be fully reserved coaches. Therefore, passengers must book their seats / berths in advance. Only reserved ticket holders will be allowed to board the platform to board the train. ‘

It is necessary to follow these guidelines for travel (Train Travel Guidelines For Passengers)

– According to the guidelines from the railways, entry at the station will be done only through confirmed ticket.

– Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of journey, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

– To travel it is necessary for all travelers to download the Arogya Setu APP.

– Blankets, sheets, curtains will not be provided by the railway during the journey.

– It will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing while boarding the train and during the journey.

– There will be thermal screening of all passengers at the railway station and only those passengers who do not show any symptoms of Asymptomatic Corona virus will get entry in the train.

– It will be necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey.