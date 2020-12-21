Trains to be fitted in ‘haulage’ of Corona vaccine in India! Railways said- we are in touch with the government

Corona vaccine in India: Several vaccine trials of coronavirus in India are in progress. Meanwhile, Indian Railways is in talks with the government regarding the transportation of vaccines to various places in the country. However, no final decision has been taken on this. Officials gave this information on Monday. Also Read – Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine can prevent new corona virus? Know what is this new ‘disaster’

Expressing anonymity, a senior Railway Ministry official said that once the decision has been taken to transport the vaccine, they will make an official announcement. He said that keeping in mind the vaccine and keeping it at the required temperature, there are many technical issues related to transportation of other essential things.

The official said, these points are being discussed. So after the decision is made, we will update everyone. On a question asked about the transport through refrigerated vans of Kovid-19 vaccine, V.K. Yadav had said on Friday, we are negotiating with the government and we are discussing possibilities.

He further said that no final decision has been taken yet. Yadav said, We are in constant contact with many ministries for transportation of Kovid vaccine. Indian Railways operates several refrigerated vans to transport perishable goods like vegetables, fruits, dairy products, fish and meat in its many mail or express trains.

The van has a capacity to carry five tonnes of frozen goods and an additional 12 tonnes for perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables. In August this year, Indian Railways started Kisan Special Parcel trains to fulfill the promise made in the Union Budget 2020-21.

Railways has developed a new design of refrigerated parcel vans with a carrying capacity of 17 tons for transporting highly perishable parcel traffic. It has been procured through the rail coach factory Kapurthala.

Indian Railways currently has a fleet of nine refrigerated vans. According to the railway, perishable goods with frozen containers can be safely transported from one place to another.

(Input IANS)