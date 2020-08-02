Trains will not be late with the great app of Indian Railways, equipped with live tracking facility, something will work

IRCTC Indian Railway: Indian Railways has done the work of lifting the burden of the country during the Corona epidemic. Not only this, Indian Railways has achieved many big achievements during this period. However, some people always complain about the railway that due to the faults of the railway, they have to wait for hours. A new step has been taken by the Railways to get rid of this problem. Indian Railways has launched an app named ‘OHE Inspection’ (OHE) to remove any railway related problem. Also Read – IRCTC Indian Railway: Train can reach on time, so Indian Railways has created a great app, will keep an eye on live flaws

OHE Inspection (OHE) Through this app, Indian Railways will be able to keep an eye on every technical flaw. Through this, the railway can monitor the over head wire. If there is any defect in it, then the Railway Department will get the information immediately and it will be resolved by the Railways. Please tell that this app performs real time monitoring i.e. live monitoring. There are many features in this app. For example, if there is any problem in OHE, then this app will take a picture and immediately send it to the department. Also Read – High Speed ​​Trains: Work begins on high speed trains in the country, operations will be done on these 7 routes

This app is designed keeping in mind the whole country. If over head wire breaks in any part of the country, then the alert of wire breakdown will automatically reach the local railway administration. After this, the railway administration will fix these wire heads so that passengers do not face any problem. Explain that Indian Railways has achieved many achievements in the last few days. At the same time, the railway has also set a target of 2030. Under this, a target has been set to convert Indian Railways into Green Railways. Also Read – Irctc Real Heroes: Passengers slipped between platform and track when they got off the moving train, see RPF jawans, then it happened …

Electrification of over 40,000 km route has been completed. Railways will conduct electrification by December 2023 on regular routes. This effort of the Railway Department has been made keeping in mind the saving of electricity. Under this, efforts have also been started at Bhopal, Jabalpur and Narsinghpur railway stations. Under the technique of saving electricity, if a train comes on the platform, then all the lights will turn on automatically. At the same time, after the departure of the train, 50 percent of the lights themselves will also be turned off. This will save a lot of electricity across the country.