Trans Characters Shut Out of Studio Films Three Years Running

LGBTQ illustration in main Hollywood movies noticed a file excessive this 12 months, an annual studio research from GLAAD reveals, although variety and trans visibility hit troubling lows.

The media watchdog’s annual Studio Accountability Index vets releases from top-grossing firms for the standard, amount and integrity of its queer tales, and points scores based mostly on efficiency. None of the studios earned higher than an “inadequate” ranking, the report mentioned.

“Regardless of seeing a file excessive proportion of LGBTQ-inclusive movies this 12 months, the business nonetheless has a protracted option to go in phrases of pretty and precisely representing the LGBTQ neighborhood,” GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis mentioned. “If movie studios need to keep related to immediately’s audiences and compete in an business that’s emphasizing variety and inclusion, then they need to urgently reverse course on the diminishing illustration of LGBTQ ladies and other people of colour, in addition to the entire absence of trans characters.”

Of the 118 movies launched from main studios in 2019, 22 (18.6%) included characters that had been lesbian, homosexual, bisexual, transgender and/or queer. This quantity is up from 2018 (18.2%, 20 out of 110 movies), and marks the best proportion of inclusive movies discovered within the eight-year historical past of the report.

For the third consecutive 12 months, trans folks weren’t included in any main studio launch. Equally troubling was a downward development in racial variety. In 2019, 34% of LGBTQ characters had been folks of colour (17 out of 50), down from 42% in 2018. GLAAD is looking on the studios to make sure that no less than half of their LGBTQ characters are folks of colour by 2022.

Notable excessive factors had been optimistic representations of bisexuality in movies like “Bombshell” and “Anna,” in addition to the tween romp “Good Boys.” The bi neighborhood is nice in quantity however virtually invisible on display, the report discovered.

Included within the scores had been Lionsgate, Paramount Footage, United Artists Releasing and Common Footage, of which acquired “Inadequate” grades. Sony Footage Leisure and Walt Disney Studios acquired “poor” grades; and STX Films acquired a “failing” grade with no LGBTQ illustration by any means.

The group has additionally known as for known as for 20% general queer inclusivity by 2021, and 50% by 2024. 4 of the eight studios hit this 20% purpose individually this 12 months: Paramount Footage at 33% (up from 20% final 12 months), United Artists Releasing at 29%, Lionsgate at 25% and Disney Studios at 21%.

Learn the complete report right here.