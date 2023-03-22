Transatlantic: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Anna Winger, the creator of Unorthodox, is working with Netflix and her production company, Airlift Productions, on a new project called Transatlantic. This is part of a creative partnership that will last for several years. Deadline says that the drama series takes place in Marseille, France, in 1940, when there was a lot of trouble with refugees.

If you like fiction that is based on real events, you should keep an eye out for Transatlantic when it comes out. The story is based on the Emergency Rescue Committee and the events of Julie Orringer’s 2019 novel, The Flight Portfolio.

This is the first project that Winger and Netflix will work on together as part of their deal to make international dramas for the streaming platform. Given how well-liked and praised Unorthodox was, it makes sense that Netflix would like to keep working with Winger. If you’re interested in Transatlantic, continue reading to figure out what we know so far about the drama, such as when it will come out, who will be in it, and more.

The Story of Transatlantic

The plot of this series is based on Julie Orringer’s book The Flight Portfolio, which is based on the true story of the Emergency Rescue Committee. During World War II, in 1940, Varian Fry goes to Marseille with about $3,000 and a list of artists and writers he wants to help get out of the country. He was supposed to be there for a few weeks, but he ended up staying there for more than a year. He has made fake documents, collected money for emergencies, and set up trips for refugees to safer ports in Spain and Portugal. Hannah Arendt, Max Ernst, Marcel Duchamp, and Marc Chagall are just some of the well-known writers he helped.

Even though Orringer’s book was the main source of ideas for this series, Varian Fry was a real person. During the Holocaust, the Emergency Rescue Committee was a real private American group that helped people in need. Fry was an American journalist who was willing to use both legal and illegal ways to assist about 2,000 refugees to leave France and move to the United States. He was only presumed to save 200 writers and artists who were chosen for their intelligence. But he not only did his job by helping writers and artists get out of the country; he also saved a lot of other people.

Transatlantic Cast

When the show starts in March 2022, it is likely that Gillian Jacobs (Minx), Cory Michael Smith (Anne with an E), Delilah Piasko, Corey Stoll, Gregory Montel, Ralph Amoussou, and Amit Rahav will be in it. Jacobs has been on a number of TV shows, like Community, and she will play Mary Jayne, an American heiress.

The part of Piasko (the boys) hasn’t been revealed yet, but Stoll will play the American Consul, Patterson. Michael from Gotham will play Oscar. Amoussou, who is known for his role in the Netflix show Marianne, and Montel, who is known for his role in the Netflix show Call My Agent, are still waiting to find out what roles they will play. Rahav, an actor who doesn’t follow the rules, hasn’t been told what his exact role is yet, but everyone will know soon enough.

Who are the creators?

Deadline says that “Transatlantic” was made by Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler together. Winger also runs the show and is on the board of directors. Winger is a writer from the United States who lives in Berlin. Winger and Netflix made a deal in September 2021 for Winger to make international TV shows for Netflix. “Transatlantic” is their first project together (via Deadline). Through her company, Airlift Productions, she is making movies. Daniel Hendler is an actor from Uruguay. He has been in movies like “The Moneychanger” and “The Intruder” which were made in Spanish (per IMDb).

The Deadline article also said that Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, who have worked together before, will be the two main directors. Chuat and Reymond have worked on a number of films together. Their last movie was the drama “My Little Sister,” which came out in 2020. Nina Hoss from “Homeland” played a playwright who tries to convince her actor twin brother to keep acting even though he has cancer (via IMDb).

Transatlantic Release Date

Transatlantic, starring Gillian Jacobs, will start its seven-episode first season on April 7, 2023. This was quietly announced by Netflix in February 2023. If you’ve been waiting for the next movie or show from the star of “Community” and “Love,” it’s coming soon to Netflix. According to the article from Deadline that we just talked about, the series was supposed to come out in 2023 back in 2022. At the start of 2022, filming was going on in Marseille. The show was also filmed in French, German, and English.

Transatlantic Trailer

Netflix announced that the show will come out in February 2023 and showed the first images. However, they did not release a teaser or trailer. We should get a sneak peek of the show about a month before it starts broadcasting in April. Stay tuned to Netflix Life to learn more about the new drama from the creator of Unorthodox.