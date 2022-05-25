Transfer market in Europe: Haaland to City, Mbappé to PSG and the first signings of the most powerful clubs in the world

Haaland, Mbappé, Mazraoui, Adeyemi and Carvalho are the protagonists of the first signings on the market.

still the 2021/22 season is not consummated, the end of the UEFA Champions League as a finishing touch for one of the most exciting campaigns of the european football. However, the main clubs have already begun to work on the planning of their next course and the pass market It was activated with several operations that will be sponsored as a domino effect for future movements.

The two most coveted players in the world have already defined their future. Erling Haalandwho was wanted by the main powers of the Old continentstamped his signature to play under the orders of Pep Guardiola in it Manchester Citywhere his father Alf-Inge he played three seasons at the beginning of the century (2000-2003). Y Kylian Mbappéfor his part, rejected Real Madrid’s offer to extend his bond with Paris Saint Germainwhere it is figure from his landing.

Haaland y Mbappe They are the protagonists of the most significant signings but they are not the only ones who have changed teams. In fact, their decisions are influential in the markets of the main leagues in Europe. For example, him Arsenal FC –that the arrival of the goalkeeper was already assured Matt Turner from New England Revolutions– will try to stay with Gabriel Jesuswho will leave City due to the arrival of the Norwegian gunner and Julian Alvarez. And at Real Madrid they are already looking for alternatives to replace the place that the French winger was going to occupy.

Kylian Mbappé decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint Germain (Photo: REUTERS)

Although the Premier League, La Liga, the A leaguethe Bundesliga and the Ligue 1 They consider the market to have started on July 1, and the first novelties have already begun to be seen. Several teams began to seal deals to buy time and find the missing pieces.

the output of Haaland forced the Borussia Dortmund to quickly look for a replacement for the attack and the chosen one was Karim AdeyemiGerman attacker of 20 years that came from Red Bull Salzburg. Although this was not the only player who joined the BVBwho also hired Nicholas Suledefender from Bayern; Nico Schlotterbeck, defender who arrives from Freiburg; Y Salih Ozcanmidfielder who played for 1. FC Köln. The Negriamarillos has already spent more than $60 million The market hasn’t opened yet.

The Dortmund seeks to renew its squad to fight the Bundesliga with the Bayern Munichwho after winning his tenth consecutive title has not rested on his laurels and has signed Noussair Mazraoui. The Moroccan player of 24 years came from the Ajax as a free agent and signed a contract until 2026 with the Bavarian club, which has won the arm wrestling for this reinforcement to several clubs, including the Barça.

Borussia Dortmund sign Karim Adeyemi as Haaland replacement (Photo: @BlackYellow)

Not only the giants of Germany They moved fast, so did some casts of the Premier League. One of them is the Aston Villa of the Dibu Martínezwho did not hesitate to pay Barcelona the purchase option for Philippe Coutinho and it also kept one of the great opportunities in the market: it incorporated free Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille. It also moved fast Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign the Korean attacker Hwang Hee-Chan from RB Leipzig.

Another of the English casts that has already begun to add variants is the Liverpoolwho still has to define the Champions League with Real Madrid, but a few days before that game he already confirmed the signing of Fabio Carvalhoa young talent from 19 years that shone in the Fulham during this course and will sign a five-year contract with the Reds.

Ángel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala define their future in the coming weeks (Photo: REUTERS)

There are still several weeks left and there are many renowned players who have to define their future, as the Mexican did, for example. Hector Herrera (Atletico de Madrid) and the Italian Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), two figures who will continue their career in the United States.

Among the players who are going to change teams but have not yet announced their decision are the Argentines Angel Di Mariawho had an emotional farewell after seven seasons in the PSG; y Paulo Dybalawho will leave the Juventus after wearing his shirt since 2015. Others who have everyone in suspense are the Uruguayans Luis Suarez y Edinson Cavani. You have time to close deals until September 1st in case they sign with clubs from Spain, Italy, England and Germany, or until August, 31 if they emigrate to France.

