‘Transformers’ Animated Prequel Planned With ‘Toy Story 4’ Director – Variety

An untitled animated prequel to the “Transformers” franchise is within the works at Paramount Photos and Hasbro’s eOne with “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley.

Screenwriting companions Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari have written the script for the untitled venture, whereas Paramount Animation and eOne will develop and produce the movie. The movie is in early levels of growth. After profitable an Oscar for “Toy Story 4,” Cooley is hooked up to direct, and producers are anticipated to be Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.

The brand new movie would be the seventh “Transformers” film. Michael Bay directed the primary 5 blockbuster films, which generated $Four billion on the worldwide field workplace for Paramount. Bay’s run concluded with the discharge of 2017’s “Transformers: The Final Knight.” The studio then revamped the franchise with 2018’s prequel movie “Bumblebee,” directed by Travis Knight with Hailee Steinfeld starring. The sequence is predicated on the favored Transformers toy line — produced by Hasbro and Takara — that includes the long-running battles between the Autobots and the evil Decepticons.

Cooley received the Oscar within the animated function class for “Toy Story 4” together with Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen in February. It was the 10th Pixar title to take an Oscar because the class was created in 2001. Cooley was nominated for the unique screenplay Oscar for 2015’s “Inside Out.”

Barrer and Ferrari had been the credited writers on “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Cooley is represented by CAA, Grandview, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Barrer and Ferrari are represented by three Arts and Felker Toczek. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.