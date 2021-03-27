‘Transformers’ Standalone Movie in Development for Paramount

Paramount is increasing its “Transformers” enterprise.

Marco Ramirez (showrunner for Netflix’s Marvel sequence “The Defenders”) has signed to jot down a script for a brand new, standalone “Transformers” film primarily based on the Hasbro toy model, with “Appeal Metropolis Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto connected to direct.

The undertaking remains to be in its earliest phases, with Ramirez taking a contemporary method that won’t hook up with the “Transformers” films directed by Michael Bay or the “Bumblebee” spin-off directed by Travis Knight. That sequence stays alive and effectively, nevertheless, with Steven Caple Jr. (“Creed II”) directing a film set in the “Transformers” Bay-verse that’s scheduled for June 2022.

Like virtually each different studio in the streaming period, Paramount is clearly invested in rising its “Transformers” franchise to feed the relentless demand for marquee content material. After back-to-back billion greenback international takes with 2011’s “Transformers: Darkish of the Moon” and 2014’s “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” nevertheless, the sequence has weathered diminishing returns on the international field workplace: 2017’s “Transformers: The Final Knight,” Bay’s ultimate at-bat as director, earned $603 million worldwide. The subsequent yr, Knight’s “Bumblebee” earned $465.2 million globally (on a a lot smaller finances).

Ramirez is acquainted with style fare, beginning as a author on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” and Netflix’s “Daredevil” earlier than co-creating and co-showrunning “The Defenders,” which introduced collectively Netflix’s 4 Marvel heroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. He additionally developed CBS All Entry’ “The Twilight Zone” reboot with Simon Kinberg and Jordan Peele.

Soto’s plate, in the meantime, is already getting crowded; final month, he signed as much as direct “Blue Beetle” for Warner Bros.’ DC Movies unit. “Appeal Metropolis Kings,” an adaptation of the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys,” gained a particular jury prize on the 2020 Sundance Movie Competition for its ensemble. Sony Footage Classics was initially distributing the movie in theaters, however the pandemic led to its acquisition by HBO Max.