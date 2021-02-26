Transformers to get new series with Nickelodeon and Entertainment One

Nickelodeon and Entertainment One (of Hasbro) are producing a new animated series of Transformers.

The animated action comedy will feature 26 half-hour episodes, and will deal with new species of Transformers on a mission to find their place and their purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons and the human family that adopts them. It is being co-produced by Nickelodeon and eOne and will premiere exclusively at NIckelodeon in the US before reaching other countries.

The creative team consists of several television show veterans, including Ant Ward and Nicole Dubuc, both executive producers, as well as producer and developer Dale Mialinowski. Production will be supervised by Conrad Montgomery (from Nickelodeon) and Mikiel Houser (from eOne).

“As soon as I read the creative concept, which is essentially about family, I knew we had to tell this story with the help of our good friends at eOne and Hasbro,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “The series will reimagine the story of the original characters and some of the fan favorites for a whole new generation of youth and families. The creative team at Nickelodeon, overseen by Cludia Spinelli, is looking forward to starting this new world. . “

“We are delighted to be working with Nickelodeon to expand the animated Transformers universe and bring a new story to life,” added Olivier Dumont, President of Family Franchises at eOne. “This new series is a fresh creative take on the brand, which will delight veteran fans around the world and create new ones, featuring robots with a high-level creative team led by Mikiel Houser of eOne.”