Transformers War for Cybertron: Why Rooster Teeth Series Is on Netflix

Since its founding in 2003, Rooster Teeth has constructed a big following for unique exhibits like “Crimson vs. Blue” and “RWBY,” in addition to different fan-direct content material distributed throughout its personal branded channels.

However the first season of the brand new “Transformers: War for Cybertron” trilogy — produced by Rooster Teeth Studios — will premiere on Netflix this Thursday, July 30. It’s formally the primary mission from Rooster Teeth Studios for a third-party platform.

After 17 years of catering to its sci-fi, gaming and animation fanbase, why did Rooster Teeth resolve to make a big-budget leisure property for another person? Based on Rooster Teeth basic supervisor Jordan Levin, who joined the WarnerMedia-owned firm final yr, it boiled right down to economics.

“From a pure price standpoint, there’s solely a lot we are able to do inside our present construction,” Levin stated.

Rooster Teeth’s FIRST subscription service, which has offered members early entry to RT-produced originals, “won’t ever be, nor can we anticipate it to be, a scaled SVOD service,” Levin stated. “We try to reward [FIRST members] as finest we are able to. However the reality is, there’s solely a lot we are able to afford to do.”

For extra bold tasks like “Transformers: War for Cybertron,” the corporate fashioned Rooster Teeth Studios, headed by Ryan P. Corridor, to develop and produce originals for different distributors. “The SVOD area is basically targeted round scaled gamers,” Levin stated. “For us, the manufacturing infrastructure that exists right here in Austin, in reside motion and animation, has proven we are able to make premium, high-end content material. Then we have a look at what sort of distribution platforms can assist that.”

From a strategic standpoint, Rooster Teeth Studios’ productions for Netflix and others signify an opportunity to recruit and entice new audiences, Levin stated. RT additionally goes to premiere “gen:Lock” Season 2, an animated mecha collection starring Michael B. Jordan, on HBO Max (a WarnerMedia sibling) earlier than it involves Rooster Teeth’s FIRST. “The corporate at its core has at all times been about attempting to create content material our viewers will love — and placing it the place our viewers is,” Levin added.

Netflix and Hasbro teamed with Rooster Teeth Studios to provide “War for Cybertron,” with Japan’s Polygon Photos (“Knights of Sidonia”) serving because the animation studio. The three “chapters” of the anime collection (which is unrelated to the online game of the identical title) will comprise 18 episodes whole. The trilogy (“Siege,” “Earthrise,” and “Kingdom”) tells the origin story of the Transformers — beginning with the civil struggle between the Autobots and Decepticons. The present syncs up with a three-part toy line from Hasbro.



Scene from “Transformers: War for Cybertron” Trilogy Chapter 1 (“Siege”) Episode 1. Credit score: Netflix

Helming the mission as showrunner and govt producer is F.J. DeSanto, a Transformers veteran who labored on Machinima’s “Transformers: Titans Return” and “Transformers: Energy of the Primes” earlier than Warner Bros.-owned Machinima was folded into Rooster Teeth.

“I don’t wish to converse in poor health of Machinima, however they weren’t an animation studio,” DeSanto stated. Underneath the aegis of Rooster Teeth Studios, “I used to be coping with a complete studio that might assist the efforts of doing a classy model of Transformers… which helped give it a basis that all of us wished it to construct off of.”

Added DeSanto, “I say this with none BS behind it: I felt like each celebration concerned, Rooster Teeth, Hasbro and Netflix, have been fully aligned on what this present is and the best way to promote it. It’s enjoying to the strengths of everyone.”

Rooster Teeth Studios’ Corridor defined that the formation of the studio division got here after the belief that “from a storytelling standpoint, not every little thing is sensible for it to be beneath one roof.”

“As we’re placing collectively tasks and discovering companions on the event aspect, there are situations the place we now have to be inventive about how we package deal issues collectively,” Corridor stated. “It’s not simply attempting to make a buck and promote a present. It’s attempting to inform a narrative in a approach our followers wish to see.”

That stated, Rooster Teeth precipitated a backlash amongst some followers when it introduced that “gen:Lock” S2 could be hitting HBO Max first — not Rooster Teeth’s personal FIRST. In weblog and vlog posts in February, co-founder Matt Hullum tried to calm the waters and clarify the place Rooster Teeth Studios suits in versus “Direct” tasks, wherein he stated that FIRST can subsidize Direct content material, whereas third events will assist the Studios tasks.

There are different Rooster Teeth Studios productions within the pipeline: The group is in growth on “Fantastic thing about Horror,” an animated horror collection impressed by the favored grownup coloring books of the identical title with Eric Heisserer and his manufacturing firm Chronology and the creator/illustrator of the ebook, Alan Robert. Rooster Teeth Studios is also in growth with Increase! Studios for two graphic novel-inspired tasks.

And Corridor stated Rooster Teeth Studios is creating podcasts as properly, together with “Beneath,” from author/director Owen Egerton (“Blood Fest”). The scripted horror podcast explores “darkish secrets and techniques contained in the ocean’s most well-known tomb, the Titanic.”

Final yr, Rooster Teeth additionally produced YouTube unique interactive present “A Heist With Markiplier” from standard YouTube sport creator Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach. However RT offered solely manufacturing companies and wasn’t concerned with the inventive aspect, so the corporate didn’t model the mission as a Rooster Teeth Studios manufacturing.

Because it ramps up tasks, Rooster Teeth Studios has expanded the L.A.-based crew, reporting to Corridor. Latest hires embody Dan Shorr, director of scripted at Rooster Teeth Studios, overseeing all key tasks in animation and live-action throughout each function and collection growth. Shorr beforehand spent nearly 5 years at Marvel Leisure, the place he had been a supervisor in Marvel TV’s unique programming group and labored on Netflix’s “Luke Cage” and FX’s “Legion” and was a co-producer on Netflix’s “The Punisher.”

Additionally becoming a member of Rooster Teeth Studios is Antonia “Toni” Gutierrez as supervisor of growth. In that position, she sources and develops unique and IP-based animated collection and options within the grownup, YA and children’ areas. Gutierrez most just lately served as supervisor of animation at ViacomCBS’s Nickelodeon.

The complete Rooster Teeth Studios crew contains Austin-based growth managers Cameron Malone and Allie Watson. Corridor, who joined the corporate in 2016, beforehand served as head of growth at Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg’s Roenberg Leisure manufacturing firm, the place he oversaw a number of movie and TV tasks. Ryan additionally labored alongside the directing crew on Netflix’s “Marco Polo” and Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Useless Males Inform No Tales.”