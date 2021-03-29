Transformers will have a new film directed by Angel Manuel Soto

Paramount is still in business with the autobots. Angel Manuel Soto, director of the recent drama Charm City Kings has been chosen to direct a new film by Transformers, as The Hollywood Reporter reports. Marco Ramírez is also associated with the project to write the script.

Although there are no details of the plot, the project is being developed outside the plot line of the films released to date. The story is not connected, with the five installments of Michael Bay or the spin-off Bumblebee.

This is a new project in the first place for Soto, an emerging talent in Hollywood. Last month, it was reported that the director will be in charge of the Blue Beetle movie. Production of this superhero film will begin in the fall.

Like Soto, Ramírez has worked on other comic book adaptations, being a writer for the Netflix series Daredevil and having worked as a co-creator and co-showrunner of Defenders. He has also developed the reboot for The Twilight Zone with Sim Kinberg and Jordan Peele.

Soto’s film shows a new commitment by Paramount to position Transformers as one of the studio’s flagship properties. Together with eOne (from Hasbro) they are developing another film that will be the seventh installment of the main saga. The director of Creed II, Stephen Caple Jr, will be in charge of directing the project, which will premiere (for now) on June 24, 2022.

A prequel to the Cybertron-set Michael Bay films with Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley has also been announced. Additionally, Nickelodeon and eOne are developing a new animated series, which will feature 26 half-hour episodes.