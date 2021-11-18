Transgender athletes will no longer need to lower their testosterone level to compete in women’s categories at the Olympics

The Olympic Committee modified its general rules on competitions for transgender athletes. EFE / Emilio Lavandeira / Archive



The new guidelines of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) eliminated the requirement for transgender athletes to lower their testosterone levels to compete in the female sports category.

The new IOC framework, which supersedes its 2015 guidelines, also concludes that trans women should not be presumed to have an automatic advantage over natal women, a controversial point of view that reverses the previous position of the IOC.

However, the IOC says that ultimately, It is up to individual sports to decide their rules, and they may still impose restrictions on trans women entering the female category if necessary to ensure fair and safe competition.

Such decisions, he adds, should be based on “Robust, peer-reviewed science demonstrating a consistent, unfair, and disproportionate competitive advantage and / or an unavoidable risk to athlete safety”.

Previously, the IOC had recommended that trans women suppress their testosterone levels to less than 10 n / mol per liter for at least 12 months to compete. However, earlier this year, the organization’s medical director, Richard Budgett, had admitted that the policy was no longer fit for purpose.

The new 10-point document, which was prepared in consultation with more than 250 athletes and other stakeholders, will be released after the Beijing Winter Games next year. The new IOC framework also applies to athletes with differences in sexual development, such as South African 800-meter runner Caster Semenya. Nevertheless, World Athletics has told The Guardian that it has no plans to change its rules, which require athletes with DSD to reduce their testosterone to less than five n / mol to compete at distances of between 400 m and a mile.

“What we’re saying now is that you don’t need to use testosterone at all,” Budgett said. But this guide is not an absolute rule. Therefore, we cannot say that the framework in a particular sport, such as World Athletics, is really wrong. They need to get it right for their sport and this framework gives them a process by which they can do it, thinking about inclusion and then looking at what produces a disproportionate advantage. “

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard from New Zealand. EFE / MIKE NELSON / File



Joanna Harper, a transgender athletic performance visiting fellow at Loughborough University, said that while she welcomed the IOC’s emphasis on inclusion, it was wrong to downplay the advantages of transgender women.

“It is important that the IOC has spoken out in favor of the inclusion of trans and intersex athletes, but I think sections five and six of the framework are problematic.”Said Harper, who is a trans woman and a competitive athlete.

“Transgender women are on average taller, bigger and stronger than cis women and these are advantages in many sports”He explained, adding that it is also unreasonable to ask sports federations to conduct robust, peer-reviewed research before imposing restrictions on trans athletes in elite sport, as this is something that can take years or even decades.

The IOC is also likely to face criticism from women’s campaign groups, who hoped to follow the lead of the five UK sports councils. In September, those councils said that There was no magic bullet that balances the inclusion of trans women in women’s sport while ensuring competitive fairness and safety, and for the first time, sports in Britain were told they will have to choose which one to prioritize.

