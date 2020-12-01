Travel Guidelines: If you are planning to travel during the Corona period, keep these guidelines in mind, every state has its own rules…

Travel Guidelines: By the havoc of the Corona virus (Covid-19), more than 94 lakh people have been infected in the country so far and more than 1 lakh 37 thousand have lost their lives. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in many states. Different states have different guidelines for travel in the Corona period. Especially for travelers coming to India from abroad, the home and institutional quarantine is from 7 to 14 days. There are also different guidelines for domestic travelers. Along with this, travelers will also need Aarogya Setu App. Also Read – BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bhardwaj dies of corona infection, PM Modi condolences

Which rule in which state Also Read – Delhi Corona Updates: More than 4 thousand cases of Corona and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Travel Guidelines

Thermal screening of domestic and international passengers will be done. All passengers will have to provide travel information at spandana.ap.gov.in 72 hours before the journey. In this, you also have to give information that if needed, you will have to stay in Quarantine for 14 days at your expense. Also Read – Covid 19 In India: New cases of more than 31 thousand taxonis surfaced, the situation in these states is serious

Assam (Assam Pradesh Travel Guidelines)

Kovid’s rapid antigen test will be done at every airport in the state. If the test report comes negative then your sample will be taken for RTPCR test. If your result comes positive then you will be placed in the Kovid Facility Center.

Bihar (Bihar Travel Guidelines)

International passengers arriving at Gaya Airport who do not have corona symptoms will be kept in Institutional Quarantine by the government for 7 days. After this, he will also have to stay in the home quarantine for 7 days. Domestic travelers will not have to live in Quarantine. Along with this, you have to give information about your health on the Arogya Setu App.

Chandigarh Travel Guidelines

Thermal scanning of domestic passengers will be done but will not be kept in quarantine. Along with this, the passenger will also have to provide information in a form that he has not traveled abroad in the last 15 days. At the same time, foreign travelers will have to stay in paid institutional quarantine for 7 days and home isolation for 7 days.

Delhi (Delhi Travel Guidelines)

Thermal scanning of domestic passengers will be done but will not be kept in quarantine. Foreign travelers will have to submit a negative report of the RT-PCR test done 72 hours before the trip to avoid the institutional quarantine. RT-PCR test will be done at the airport itself if foreign passengers are required.

Goa Travel Guidelines

Domestic travelers going to Goa will neither need the Kovid test report nor the Quarantine. Rapid tests of foreign travelers will be done and on getting positive they will be kept in Kovid Care Center. The quarantine process will have to be completed for 14 days when the report comes negative.

Himachal Pradesh Travel Guidelines

Domestic passengers will not be housed in quarantine, but will undergo thermal screening. Arogya Setu App will be mandatory.

Maharashtra Travel Guidelines

All passengers coming to any airport in Maharashtra from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa will have to bring Corona’s RT-PCR test report negative. If you do not have a test report, a test will be done at your expense at the airport. Passengers arriving at Mumbai and Pune airports will have to stay in the 14-day home quarantine.