Travel to Russia and help Brittney Griner: Dennis Rodman’s goal at 61

The eccentric former NBA star Dennis Rodman affirmed that he wants to travel to Russia to contribute to the release of the American basketball player Brittney Griner, according to what was reported on Sunday by the NBC.

The television network reported that Rodman hoped to fly to Russia in the next week in an attempt to help Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Moscow court earlier this month for illegal drug possession and trafficking.

“I have permission to go to Russia to help that girl”, said Michael Jordan’s former partner in the legendary Chicago Bulls to NBC. “I’m trying to go this week.”

The former Illinois franchise player made these statements at a Washington restaurant where he was attending a sportswear convention and He did not offer more details of the possible tripdepending on the string.

The basketball player and her lawyers appealed a sentence of nine years in prison (Reuters)

In a statement provided to the AFPa senior Joe Biden administration official said that “it is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than continuing to negotiate through the established channel is likely to complicate and hamper liberation efforts.”

Rodman, 61, has a history of unorthodox forays into geopolitical affairs. The five-time NBA ring winner has been in a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the past decade and has made several trips to the country.

Also moved to Singapore in 2018 when Kim Jong Un met with then US President Donald Trump.

The young woman was in Russia playing a parallel league while the WNBA was in recess (Reuters)

In the case of Russia, Rodman has had words of praise toward President Vladimir Putin, whom he described in 2014 as “really great” after the two met in Moscow.

Griner, 31, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February with a vaporizer containing cannabis-based liquid.

the sportswoman, two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA Women’s League Champion, He acknowledged having been in possession of that substance, stating that he brought it to Russia by mistake and that he used it legally in the United States as a pain reliever.

The member of the Phoenix Mercury he had traveled to Russia to play in that league during the WNBA’s offseason.

