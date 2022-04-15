Traveling by motorcycle in Elden Ring is now possible with this level of Trials Rising, say goodbye to Torrentera!

FromSoftware’s role-playing and action video game continues to leave great creations among fans.

The fervor for Elden Ring not only translates into sales for FromSoftware’s RPG, making it the best-selling video game of March in the United Kingdom, but also into creations from fans capable of leaving us shocked by the level of quality achieved. This is the case of xKx-ELDEN RACEa level for Trials Rising made by kailiman666 that allows us to fight against the clock on a motorcycle through the Midlands.

As you can see in the video that accompanies the news, the stage allows you to leave Torrentera behind and take a two-wheeled vehicle to set the best time, always with the golden tree watching our movements. The current best time is held by Sly_GT4, showing great skill overcoming various obstacles through ruins and castles reminiscent of those seen in the work of the creators of Dark Souls. In addition, the checkpoints are marked by places of grace.

To find this level, go to the Track Central menu in Trials Rising and search for the level xKx-ELDEN RACE. Don’t forget to share your best times.

In short, a new example of the passion aroused by Elden Ring. Just yesterday we echoed in 3DJuegos a miniaturized version of the Middle Lands that would turn the role-playing video game into a classic isometric RPG from the 90s.

From 3DJuegos we have also focused on adventure through different specials analyzing the entire plot background of From’s work. You can see an example of this by watching the video report the key that connects Elden Ring and Bloodborne.

