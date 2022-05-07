Traveling to the Middle Ages in virtual reality can be fulfilled with Medieval Dynasty, planned for PSVR 2

Render Cube’s RPG is available on PC, but its authors want to bring it to VR in the future.

For some time we have been talking about Medieval Dynasty, an RPG set in the Middle Ages developed by Render Cube which is a complete success among fans of the genre and the survival proposal it offers. The title is available on PC and plans its console releasebut it is possible to go one step further.

As Push Square correctly collects, those responsible have granted an interview with a Polish medium in which they reveal several plans for the coming months. Among them, they talk about a version for virtual reality of the game for the future, whose development is going well and one of the four production goals has already been completed.

They want to release it on Meta Quest 2 and PSVR 2The release of the game in virtual reality is scheduled to arrive at some point in at least two platforms. The first and most obvious is Meta Quest 2, but it will also make it to PlayStation VR2, which is very striking as there are few games confirmed for Sony’s virtual reality catalog so far. The date, yes, is completely unknown.

Of this new version they assure that it will not be a simple conversion from the title that we know from PC, but that is being specifically designed for this new medium keeping some mechanics and systems of the original. It is something that its developers are used to lately, having already implemented a third-person mode late last year to enjoy the experience in an alternative way.

More about: Medieval Dynasty, RPG, Middle Ages, Medieval, PSVR 2, Meta Quest 2 and Render Cube.