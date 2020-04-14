Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls – Everything you need to know about

Ed Balls has turn out to be a well-liked media determine since he misplaced his seat in parliament on the 2015 Normal Election, and now the previous shadow chancellor has been handed a brand new BBC Two present.

On this three-part documentary sequence, Balls heads to Europe to discover the rise of populism.

Right here’s all the things you need to know about Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls…

What’s Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls about?

The previous MP heads to Europe to uncover how the divisions uncovered by Brexit are mirrored throughout the EU, exploring the position that nationwide id and satisfaction have had to play in fuelling the rise of right-wing populism throughout the continent. He continues his journey throughout Europe in Germany and Poland.

Is there a Radio Occasions assessment for Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls?

There’s – right here is Radio Occasions critic David Butcher’s tackle the second episode:

“The EU are extra involved with whether or not chips are fried accurately and the cucumbers are straight, than our issues,” says east German woodsman Rico. He lives in Dorfchemnitz, dubbed the Nazi Village as a result of the controversial Different for Germany nationalist occasion did so properly there. The disillusioned villagers’ complaints about being ignored by politicians – and people of the Polish miners and the homosexual taxi driver in Bremen that Ed Balls meets – sound horribly acquainted.

Though Ed reveals his coronary heart at all times sinks when he hears rhetoric about folks versus the elite, he does perceive why abnormal folks vote for the populist events they suppose pay attention to them. There are not any daft dancing sequences to lighten the temper this week, though Ed does scamper round for a bit as a soccer mascot sporting a boar’s head.

When is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls on BBC Two?



Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday 30th January 2020.